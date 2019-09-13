Another one: State Senator Lucio announces 2020 reelection campaign, faces two challengers

By GAIGE DAVILA

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

In a field just north of Alton Gloor Boulevard and Highway 77, Texas state senator Eddie Lucio, Jr., announced his 2020 campaign for reelection during a “Super Pachanga” party, similar to the festival Lucio threw in 1990 for his first Texas senate campaign.

Lucio adopted a light tone for the announcement, talking about the first “Super Pachanga,” encouraging people to enjoy the party, and holding a moment of silence for victims of Hurricane Dorian, which devastated the Bahamas last week. Lucio did not talk about his campaign platform for 2020.

“I’m not going to talk about issues today,” Senator Lucio said. “I’m going to talk about those issues during the course of the campaign.” Lucio continued by saying that more opportunities in higher education, healthcare, housing and infrastructure have made south Texas better off than it was in the late 1980s and 1990, while he was a Texas House of Representatives member.

Lucio has been state senator for District 27, which covers Cameron, Kenedy, Kleberg and Willacy counties and a part of Hidalgo county, since 1991. His son, Eddie Lucio, III., Texas house representative for District 38 (parts of Cameron County) since 2006, endorsed his father on stage to a crowd of a few hundred people, saying he’s the first public official to do so.

“There is work left to do,” Representative Lucio said. “This next legislative session is one of the most important ever, because it will determine the district lines for the people that represent you in south Texas.” Senator Lucio has two challengers for his seat this election: Ruben Cortez, a three-term board member of the Texas State Board of Education; and Sara Stapleton-Barrera, a personal injury and criminal defense lawyer based with a San Benito-based practice.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.