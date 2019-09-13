Courtroom dedicated to late Judge Colwell

By ANGIE GAMEZ

Special to the PRESS

The City of South Padre Island dedicated its municipal courtroom in honor of Judge David K. Colwell, on September 9, 2019, outside the entrance of City Hall.

Colwell was the Island’s longest-serving judge, working for more than 23 years. The Master of Ceremony, presiding Judge Edmund K. Cyganiewicz, welcomed the large crowd (which included SPI Council Members and dignitaries), gathered to celebrate the event, saying, “we are here to honor and remember the late and great Judge David K. Colwell.”

Mayor Patrick McNulty welcomed the ceremony’s guests, the SPI Police Department held a Posting of the Colours ceremony, Council Member Joe Ricco gave tribute, and Sandy Colwell, standing alongside her son, Matthew, spoke of her late husband, before the dedication plaque was unveiled. A reception followed, featuring a three-tiered cake decorated made into a scale of justice and a chocolate gavel.

