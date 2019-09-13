Judgement Day: Laguna Vista to interview candidates for judge

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Four candidates who applied to serve as Laguna Vista Municipal Court Judges will be invited for interviews with the Town Council at their October meeting.

Applicants for the position include current Judge Luis R. Hernandez, as well as Edmund K. Cyganiewicz, James H. Hunter, Jr. and Ricardo M. Abobbati.

Deadline to submit applications was Aug. 30, according to City Manager Rolando Vela. The current municipal court judge term expires Nov. 1. Terms are for two years, as per state law.

Cyganiewicz currently serves as presiding judge for the City of South Padre Island, and has been a temporary judge for the City of Brownsville. He is a graduate of St. Mary’s University School of Law. He has been licensed and practicing law in Cameron County for 39 years. He is a former Cameron County chief felony prosecutor and former assistant county attorney. He has also served in elected offices with three terms as mayor of South Padre Island and six terms as an alderman on the Island.

Hunter has served as an attorney representing the Town of Laguna Vista, Rancho, San Benito, Bayview, East Rio Hondo Water Supply Corporation and the Brownsville Navigation District.

In his resume he cites experience with the Town of Laguna Vista Charter and Code of Ordinances through his legal work representing the Town in legislative matters and litigation pertaining to

Brownsville’s practice of “strip annexation” of property. He holds a law degree from Oklahoma City University School of Law and has practiced law for the past 27 years.

Adobbati has served as municipal judge for the cities of Harlingen and Rancho Viejo. He is a licensed attorney with 25 years of experience. He has a doctor of jurisprudence degree from Tulane University. He also has a law practice in Brownsville.

Hernandez has served two years as the Town of Laguna Vista’s court judge. He is a partner in the Zayas & Hernandez law firm and is the associate judge for the Town of South Padre Island. He graduated from the University of Texas and the South Texas College of Law in Houston.