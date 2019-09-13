Laguna Vista Council takes no action on city secretary’s resignation

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Laguna Vista’s Town Council took no action Tuesday night, after reviewing in closed session, City Secretary Alma Deckard’s resignation submitted in July, Laguna Vista Mayor Susie Houston said.

The executive session was listed on the Town’s Sept. 10 meeting agenda to “deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of a public officer or employee.” Prior to entering into the closed session, Mayor Houston said they would ask Deckard and City Manager Rolando Vela to join them separately in their chambers.

“No action was taken,” Houston said of the tendered resignation.

Deckard has served as the Town’s city secretary for some 30 years. With no action taken, she is remaining in the position, the mayor said.

Likewise, no action was taken on a subsequent item to direct staff to seek requests for qualifications (RFQs) for the position of city secretary, or to schedule a date for interviews and appointment to the post.

