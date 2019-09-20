Coffee and Conversation program focuses on college readiness

By ANGIE GAMEZ

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce held its “Coffee and Conversation” on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Padre Island Brewing Company. The “Coffee and Conversation” program gives chamber members and local citizens the opportunity to meet and hear from different public figures, Roxanne Ray, President/CEO of SPI Chamber of Commerce, said.

Guest speaker, Ana Holland, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction at Point Isabel Independent School District (PI-ISD), shared information with around 50 attendees regarding the numerous school programs for its students.

“The idea is to provide students with opportunities so they may be college ready or career ready,” Holland said. “We want to promote their passion and desire and help them find their path.”

