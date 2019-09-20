CVAB approves food truck festival on SPI, denies fall music festival

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

The Convention and Visitors Advisory Board (CVAB) of the City of South Padre Island met at noon Wednesday, September 18, to consider funding requests and view presentations by potential group business marketing firms.

The CVAB discussed funding requests for two potential upcoming events this fall. One event was for a SPI Food Truck Festival to be held November 9 at the SPI Convention Center. The event would feature 25 to 35 food trucks, as well as vendor and craft booths and live entertainment. The board approved $17,500 for marketing questing funding was by SPI resident Stormy Wall, for an SPI Fall Music Festival. Proposed to be held on November 2, the amount applied for was $39,500 and would be held on the Green or in the Entertainment District on South Padre Island. Marisa Amaya, Events Development and Packaging Manager for the CVB, reported to the board, saying “After Mr. Wall’s presentation, the Special Event Committee just felt like there were too many maybes and not enough details solidified, so they made a motion to deny funding for the Fall Festival.”

After hearing that information, the CVAB also voted to deny funding for the event. Ed Caum, CVB Director, commented, saying “It’s a great concept, but the question was not enough time and too many maybes.”

During a discussion on the special event post reports for TIFT (Texas International Fishing Tournament), board member Bryan Pinkerton suggested that, in the future, a questionnaire should be included in the registration packets to gather information.

“There should be a form asking how many nights you’re staying, when did you get here, and where are you staying,” Pinkerton said. “Anytime there’s a registration involved.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.