Lady Tarpons fall to Grulla at home

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons volleyball team hosted RGC-Grulla Tuesday night, and were taken down by the Lady Gators in straight sets, 25-21, 2510, 25-22.

The first set was back-and-forth until Port Isabel scored four straight points and took a 10-6 lead. Grulla then took 11 of the next 14 points to go up 1713. The Lady Tarpons got within three, 19-22, before the Gators closed out the first set, 25-21.

Grulla raced out to a 7-2 lead in the second set and led 20-4 before taking the set and a 2-0 lead in the match.

The Lady Tarpons attempted to rally and get back in the match in the third set. They led 7-1 but Grulla chipped away at that lead and tied the score at 15. P.I. tied it up at 21 and was within a point at 2322, but that was as close as they could get. The Gators got the last two points and it was set and match after three sets, 25-22.

