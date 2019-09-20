Sep 20 2019

Lady Tarpons fall to Grulla at home

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Lady Tarpons players versus Lady Gators during their September 17 home game. Photo by Larry Gage.

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons volleyball team hosted RGC-Grulla Tuesday night, and were taken down by the Lady Gators in straight sets, 25-21, 2510, 25-22.

The first set was back-and-forth until Port Isabel scored four straight points and took a 10-6 lead. Grulla then took 11 of the next 14 points to go up 1713. The Lady Tarpons got within three, 19-22, before the Gators closed out the first set, 25-21.

 

Grulla raced out to a 7-2 lead in the second set and led 20-4 before taking the set and a 2-0 lead in the match.

The Lady Tarpons attempted to rally and get back in the match in the third set. They led 7-1 but Grulla chipped away at that lead and tied the score at 15. P.I. tied it up at 21 and was within a point at 2322, but that was as close as they could get. The Gators got the last two points and it was set and match after three sets, 25-22.

