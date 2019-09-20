Point Isabel ISD receives “Superior” rating in Texas Education Agency audit

By LAURA LYLES REAGAN

Special to the PRESS

On September 17, 2019, the regular Point Isabel ISD School Board with President Pinkerton residing, received a report presented by Deputy Superintendent of Business and Operations, Johnny Pineda, on the Texas Education Agency (TEA) audit, called School FIRST (Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas).

Point Isabel ISD scored 100% on all 15 indicators with an “A” or Superior Rating. The report was received with applause twice.

In the highlights of the report, Mr. Pineda announced that Indicator #9 required a district to have general fund revenues equal or exceed expenditures with a number of days of cash on hand greater than or equal to 60 days. The school district’s number of days of cash on hand is 112.

Board member Bertha Zamora asked about Indicator #12, which asks if the school district saw a 15% decline in the studentto-staff ratio over 3 years. Mr. Pineda stated that it was something to watch and adjust accordingly, because district enrollment is declining.

TEA reports demonstrate a decline in enrollment in many Rio Grande Valley school districts. Point Isabel ISD’s enrollment decline has not adversely affected the student-to-staff ratio and is therefore within TEA’s range to date.

Excellence in Education awards were given to all campus principals. Principals at Garriga Elementary, Port Isabel Junior High and Port Isabel High School each received plaques for achieving TEA’s Recognized Campus status. Derry Elementary received an award for achieving TEA’s Exemplary Campus status. According to TEA, Point Isabel ISD received a Texas Academic Performance Accountability grade of “B” in 2018.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.