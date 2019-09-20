Sep 20 2019

Recap: 2019 Wahoo Classic Tournament

Young dock volunteers carrying a catch to the weigh table. Photo by Gaige Davila.

Anglers bringing their catches in just after docking at Jim’s Pier. Photo by Gaige Davila.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wahoo Classic staff prepare for “La Rosita” to dock at Jim’s Pier.

The winner’s board of the 2019 Wahoo Classic. Photo by Gaige Davila.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The 2019 Wahoo Classic tournament, an offshore-only fishing tournament, concluded over the weekend, with the weigh-in held at Jim’s Pier, just off Swordfish St. on South Padre Island, just before sundown.

Winning the tournament’s namesake was “Hoo Dat,” with a 25.70 pound wahoo, earning the boat $10,000. “Reel Madness” took home the second place trophy, with a 17.85 pound wahoo and a $3,000 check. In third was “Cat Daddy,” with a 16.45 pound wahoo, taking home $1,000 in prize money.

In first place for dorado was “Nancy,” with a 14.80 pound fish, earning $1,000. “Saltwalker” caught the first place blackfin tuna, with a 17.10 pound fish and taking home a $1,000 check. The “Reel Obsession” won the “Weehoo” category, for bringing in the smallest wahoo, at 12.25 pounds.

