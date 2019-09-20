Recap: 2019 Wahoo Classic Tournament

By GAIGE DAVILA

The 2019 Wahoo Classic tournament, an offshore-only fishing tournament, concluded over the weekend, with the weigh-in held at Jim’s Pier, just off Swordfish St. on South Padre Island, just before sundown.

Winning the tournament’s namesake was “Hoo Dat,” with a 25.70 pound wahoo, earning the boat $10,000. “Reel Madness” took home the second place trophy, with a 17.85 pound wahoo and a $3,000 check. In third was “Cat Daddy,” with a 16.45 pound wahoo, taking home $1,000 in prize money.

In first place for dorado was “Nancy,” with a 14.80 pound fish, earning $1,000. “Saltwalker” caught the first place blackfin tuna, with a 17.10 pound fish and taking home a $1,000 check. The “Reel Obsession” won the “Weehoo” category, for bringing in the smallest wahoo, at 12.25 pounds.