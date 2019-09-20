Sep 20 2019

Zapata Fishing Tourney held last weekend

By GAIGE DAVILA

Anglers retrieving their catch from their boat. Photo by Gaige Davila.

An angler bringing in a speckled trout during the Jaime J. Zapata tournament. Photo by Gaige Davila.

Boats docked outside of Louie’s Backyard during the Jaime J. Zapata tournament.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The third annual Jaime J. Zapata Fishing Tournament concluded at Louie’s Backyard over the weekend. The tournament is held in honor of Jaime J. Zapata, a Brownsville-born U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent killed in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, on February 15, 2011.

“Blue Note Capital” took home the first place grand champion trophy, with teams “R2S2” and “Toussaint’s Team”, nabbing the second and third place trophies, respectively. “Blue Note Capital” also caught the heaviest trout and redfish of the tournament.

“R2S2” took home second place for the heaviest trout, with “Toussaint’s Team” coming in third. “BV Best” got second place for heaviest redfish, with “Longhorn Paving & Oil Service” receiving third. “Longhorn Paving & Oil Service” also got second for heaviest flounder. “Human Boys Fishing” got third in flounder.

 

