32nd Annual Sandcastle Days starts next weekend

By GAIGE DAVILA

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Special to the Parade

Starting next weekend, on Wednesday, October 2, Sandcastle Days begins their 5-day event at Clayton’s Beach Bar, complete with sand sculptures from master sculptors, a mercado, sand sculpting lessons at “Sandcamp,” live bands, numerous sand sculpture competitions, water slides, bouncer, and a bull riding simulator. On Wednesday the public is welcome to view sculptors carve out the Sponsor Sculpture, showing numerous local sponsors’ brands in sand form.

The next day, Thursday, October 3, the Masters of Sand Competition starts, where sand sculptors from across the globe carve out large sculptures of various themes and subjects. Their sculptures are judged on Saturday, October 5, the same day the amateur competition begins and ends.

A mercado with various local vendors opens Friday, October 4, along with Sandcastle Days t-shirt sales. Free sand sculpting lessons, called “Sandcamp,” begins at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5. Also on Saturday, the 10th Annual “Trashion Show,” with a “Straw Wars Movie” theme starts at 4:00 p.m., a show focusing on decreasing litter. Awards for the Masters and Amateurs competitions will be handed out after. On Sunday, October 6, the last daym, “Sandcamp” is held at 9:00 a.m., and the mercado, waterslides, bouncer, bullride, and live bands are open, with the “People’s Choice Awards” being held at 3:00 p.m.

Each day of the events starts at 9:00 a.m. and runs all day.