First Annual SPI Pride Week two weeks away

By WENDY VAN DEN BOOGERD

Special to the PRESS

Jay Carlsen, owner of The Upper Deck hotel and bar, along with Keith George, owner of the Purple Pig

toy store, and a committee of ten others, have been organizing a fun-filled week for joining together the LGBTQ community.

From October 9-13, South Padre Island will be hosting the very first annual

“SPI Pride Week,” where the LGBTQ community, friends, families and allies are coming together for a 5-day event, celebrating diversity, equality, and dignity.

With daily festivities ranging from crowning Mr. and Mrs. Pride, to pool parties and a party pride cruise, twenty-three different entertainers from all over Texas will be performing at the evening events.

Sunday, October 13, will commence with a parade down Padre Boulevard, making this the first Street Pride Parade in the Rio Grande Valley. Following the parade, a farewell party will be hosted at the Upper Deck.

Please visit spipride.com or call the Upper Deck for more information at 956761-5953. Please note that activities are for adults only, but children may attend the Pride Parade.