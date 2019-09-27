Holly Beach Road improvements planned

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Users of Holly Beach Road will soon see improvements to their street.

The Town of Laguna Vista will enter into an agreement with Cameron County to regrade 12,250 linear feet of the roadway that currently contains large ruts and potholes.

“I chatted with (Cameron County) Commissioner David Garza and he said we would need an agreement with the County,” City Manager Rolando Vela said. “He said they will do it, but it needed authorization from both entities.”

And best of all, Vela added, the work will be done at no cost to the Town. The County would send graders and road paving machinery to make the repairs, he said.

Councilmembers, pleased with the prospect, readily agreed to approve the interlocal agreement, with a motion from Mayor Susie Houston and second from Councilwoman Nadine Smith. Councilmembers Rolando Gonzalez, Johvonne Howard, Victor Worrel and Michael Carter voted in favor of

the agreement.

Discussion on the road had been conducted at the Town’s August meeting where they learned the Town holds no responsibility for paving and maintenance of Holly Road, officials have learned.

