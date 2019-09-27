Laguna Madre area sees strong sales tax increases

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Laguna Madre area cities have seen healthy sales tax increases this year according to statistics from the Texas Comptroller’s office. The statistics help communities point to present and future economic movement.

The figures represent retail sales in July that were documented in the Texas Comptroller’s office and sent to the municipalities this month.

This calendar year-todate, Laguna Vista sales tax was up 7.45 percent, showing a steady climb for the Town. The payment to the Town was $16,513.30, up from the comparable payment received last July of $15,648, an increase of 5.52 percent. Total receipts for 2019 are at $144,814, compared to $13,773 last year at this time.

