New ceviche restaurant opens in Lighthouse Square

By ANGIE GAMEZ

Special to the PRESS

Poke Ceviche, a new counter-serve joint, opened September 20th in Port Isabel in the Lighthouse Square at 421 East Maxan Street.

The atmosphere is friendly, and you will be greeted by one of the owners when you walk in. Business partners Brian Clifford and Alex Lopez, executive chef, have been in the restaurant business for over 25 years, including the former Kranzler Restaurant on South Padre Island, where F&B Restaurant now stands. Lopez is also Executive Chef at Adolios in Brownsville.

“Poke Ceviche strives to be the place to get the best ceviche all around the coast of Texas,” the owners said.

Most menu items range from $9.99 to $13.99, for Ahi Tuna Ceviche, and $15.99 for the signature ceviche: “Fruit of the Sea.” Customers may pick from 12 popular combinations or build their own. If you build your own, you start by picking a base: shrimp, Mahi Mahi, or mix. Then you pick your sauce from a list of six homemade sauces. Then you can pick four toppings from a list of 11. There are also eight premium toppings

available at $1.00 each. The ceviche is made fresh daily. The menu also includes salads, including a vegetarian option.

On opening day, a steady group of customers visited Poke Ceviche.

“Many of these customers are here today because they followed us on Facebook,” Nelson Amaro, who handles the marketing of Poke Ceviche via social media said.

There is plentiful seating space, which includes four booths that seat 6-8 people, and four tables that seat four people. Poke Ceviche is open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Poke Ceviche is planning a grand opening for November.