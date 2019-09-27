PI lets loose with new Anti-LNG Slogan

By Pamela Cody

Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema relayed several announcements to the City Commissioners on Tuesday evening, regarding the ongoing fight against liquified natural gas (LNG) companies and a lawsuit against the city.

Several LNG companies have been pursuing tax abatements and air permit applications from the city of Port Isabel, who have continued to steadily refuse and deny their attempts to do business in the area. On Tuesday evening, Hockema updated the city commission on the latest developments, as well as unveiled a new anti-LNG slogan.

“We’re going to be having a hearing with the LNG in our case against the Rio Grande LNG on Thursday in Brownsville, and on Friday we’ll be traveling to Austin with our attorney for the mediation with that LNG company regarding that ongoing litigation.”

Hockema continued, “We will also be having a booth at our Pachanga in the Park, regarding our opposition to LNG. As you know, (the Cameron County) commissioner’s court has an item on the agenda, I believe for next Tuesday or Wednesday, regarding the tax abatements for one of the LNG companies. So, we’re going to be selling shirts and bumper stickers at our pachanga, and they’re going to have a message on there that we’re going to be conveying to the commissioner’s court, which is “Don’t Pass the Gas, Say No to LNG.”

Hockema also relayed news a lawsuit filed against the City of Port Isabel.

“Speaking of litigation, once again, the city of Port Isabel has prevailed in a frivolous lawsuit. We had been sued by a local individual under A-Pro Towing and that lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice by the U.S. District Judge. So, that’s the second one in a row we’ve won in federal court in the last couple of months. So we’re very happy about that, that’s another problem that’s been solved.”

