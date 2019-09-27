Rio History: Moments in Time

By Steve Hathcock

This month in history September

WBAP-TV (Television station : Fort Worth, Tex.) September 18, 1969, 10:00 p.m.

A district judge in Corpus Christi today ordered that controversal Spanish Treasure (From the Padre Island Shipwrecks of 1554) be removed from the office of State Land Commissioner Sadler and be taken to a research lab at the University of Texas for restoration and safekeeping. The salvaged treasure includes 3 hundred articles ranging from Spanish coins to a nine foot cannon.

On September 19, 1969 Senator Yarborough announced the Senate appropriations committee had approved enough money to finish buying land for the Padre Island National Seashore and the Guadalupe Mountain National Park.

The Gazette Fort Worth Texas Saturday September 27, 1890: Under Special Special Notice: Padre Island Improvement Company. Capital Stock $50,000. 500 shares at $100 Each (205 Main Street ,Fort Worth)

At that time, The Padre Island Improvement Company owned 833 acres of land on Padre Island where they proposed to “Make the most desirable summer and winter resort on the southern coast.”

Brownsville Daily Herald (Brownsville, Tex.), Vol. 16, No. 55, Ed. 1, Friday, September 6, 1907 Notice is hereby given that I will meet all noon trains at the point (Isabel) and anyone wishing to go to Padre Island or Brazos (Boca Chica Beach) for bathing or fishing I will carry (ferry)at the customary rates. I have bathing suits and dressing room facilities at my house on the beach just east of the quarantine station. F.M. Collinsof the Tarpon Beach and Padre Island Development Company, Point Isabel Texas

In the Saturday, September 7, 1895 edition of The Daily Herald, a Brownsville paper, reported that The Crisis, a three masted schooner wrecked along the coast near Aransas Pass with a $50,000 cargo.

The reporter wrote; “On Monday night, the schooner perkins was reported one mile off Corpus with both masts gone and flying the distress signal.”

The writer went on to relate how Captain Will Anderson of the Hettie May along with Claude Fowler, John Hall and Alex Stevenson set sail for the pass to “render all assistance possible to the crew.”

When they arrived they discovered the crew of the Perkins had rigged up a jury mast and proceeded up the coast to seek help at Aransas pass.

About then they encountered a large yawl boat coming in over the bar. The occupants of the boat proved to be the crew of the three masted schooner Crisis. The schooner was bound to New Orleans from Mexico with a cargo of mahogany valued at $50,000 when they encountered the heavy storm that swept accross the Gulf last week.

(They weathered that storm but at a cost that was about to become due.)

Captain Gandy, who was in a state of complete exhaustion and suffering from injuries to his chest from fighting the wheel until the gale passed, went to bed and the left the wheel in the hands of his first mate, William Lee. Several hours later the captain awoke to find his vessel aground in 8 feet of water. Knowing it impossible to get off the sandbar, the captain gathered her sails and everything else that could be moved and transported them onto Padre island. The captain and four of his crew then left in the yawl leaving 2 sailors there to guard their effects.

The reporter went on to describe the Crisis as “a fine boat of 280 burden hailing from Scranton Miss. She carried a crew of 4 men and cook. The cargo is insured but the loss of the vessel will fall heavily on Captain Gandy her owner as he carried no insurance and he had only recently finished paying for her.”

This was only her second trip.