Vela resigns as LV city manager

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Laguna Vista’s Town Council Tuesday unanimously accepted the resignation of City Manager Rolando Vela. Vela said he has served the Town for almost 10 years.

Following deliberations in closed session, the board reconvened to formally accept the resignation, and to authorize the solicitation of requests for qualifications (RFQs) for the next 60 days, for a new city manager.

Officials met for almost two and one-half hours behind closed doors to discuss the “employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of a public officer or employee” with ensuing negotiations with intermittent discussion with Vela and his attorney Guillermo Tijerina.

Councilmember Frank Davalos made the motion to accept Vela’s resignation, with a second from fellow council member Nadine Smith.

Meanwhile, City Secretary Alma Deckard will serve as interim city manager, according to Mayor Susie Houston.

Smith made the motion for city administrative staff to solicit RFQs for candidates to fill the city manager’s position, seconded by Davalos. Again, the action was unanimous.

Officials had no comment on the reasons for action.

Vela said during the closed session that “Everything is good and positive.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.