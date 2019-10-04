Laguna Madre Yacht Club hosting open house next wee

By ANGIE GAMEZ

Special to the Parade

The Laguna Madre Yacht Club (LMYC) is hosting an Open House on Saturday, October 12, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at 502 South Point Drive in Port Isabel. The public is invited, where free food and soft drinks will be served. Attendees have the opportunity to converse with club officers and members about the LMYC and the many benefits of membership.

The LMYC is a group of boating enthusiasts who enjoy sailing and boating in the Laguna Madre and the Gulf of Mexico. The majority of members are from the RGV area and boat ownership is not a requirement for membership.

The clubhouse atmosphere is friendly and casual, although the Commodore’s Ball in January is a dress up affair. Additional membership benefits include the monthly socials and dinners, local and long distance sailboat races, and overnight cruises to Arroyo City and Port Mansfield.

The various activities result in camaraderie amongst the 97 members.

Tommy Carruth formed the LMYC (originally known as the Confederate Navy) in l976. About ten years later, funds from 25 members, known as Life-time Members (LMs), helped erect the current facility.

Carruth was LM#1, and today’s members are grateful for their generosity. Current members Mark and DeEtta Fryer (LMs) were just a young couple then, yet they found a way to contribute towards the cost of the facility.

“The funds to pay for the building in full were raised within 15-20 minutes, and they still look forward to the socials and racing events that the club sponsors,” Fryer said.

Lillian Renner, LMYC Commodore, says, “The open house is an opportunity to welcome new guests and show the greatness of our club and its members.”

Editor’s Note: Reporter Angie Gamez is a member of the Laguna Madre Yacht Club.