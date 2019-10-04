Laguna Vista schedules fun Fall events

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

A series of Fall events scheduled in Laguna Vista begin with a community celebration of National Night Out on Tuesday evening, Oct. 1 at Roloff Park, 122 Fernandez Street.

Sponsored by the Laguna Vista Police Department, the event is designed to encourage a closer relationship with the police and citizens in the community. Admission is free and open to the public. Events begin at 6 p.m. and include free hot dogs, kiddie rides, public safety displays and DJ music. The Town’s Fire and Police Departments will be on hand, along with representatives of the US Coast Guard.

On Oct. 12, the South Padre Island Golf Course will conduct a Celebrity Golf Tournament to benefit the Laguna Vista Fire Department. Retired San Antonio Spur basketball player Johnny Moore will join the three-man scramble. Entry fee is $100 per person, and includes one-half cart, breakfast, lunch, a photo with Moore and his autograph.

Prizes include first, second and third places, longest drive, and closest to the pin. For more information, call 956-943-GOLF.

Halloween festivities will be held at the Golf Course. Local residents are invited to attend the Oct. 31 event.

The library will have a pumpkin patch from Oct. 14 through 31. There will be a pumpkin painting party on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 from 4 – 7 .p.m.

The Laguna Vista Live music by the bay celebration is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9 from 6-10 p.m.

Live music will be provided by Drew and the Dance Hall Dreamers. Cold beverages and vendor food sales will be included.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for their comfort.

Additionally, vendors to provide refreshments and sell arts and crafts and other items are eligible to participate in this free-to-the-public, outdoor entertainment event.

Participating vendors who are interested in selling food, will be required to secure a health permit from the Cameron County Annex in San Benito, located at the intersection of Exp. 83 and Williams Road. The temporary health permit fee is $25.

The Town’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, off of Santa Isabella Blvd.

The public is invited to attend.

In mid-November, the focus will shift to the holiday season as Town work crews will start to set up the large Christmas Tree at Roloff Park in preparation for the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Local businesses, civic groups, school groups, church groups, neighborhoods, families and individuals are invited to participate in this event by performing Christmas Carols during this ceremony.

Editor’s Note: This article is a revision of an article from the September 26, 2019 edition of the PRESS, with updated dates and information.