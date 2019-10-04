Tarpons get big 55-26 win over the Bloodhounds

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ, JR.

Special to the PRESS

With the Port Isabel Tarpons entering the game with just one win under their belt the win against the Bloodhounds was just what the doctor ordered. After being held to just seven points the previous week Tarpons “Tidal Wave Offense” overwhelmed the Hounds defense by scoring a season-high eight touchdowns.

The Bloodhound’s quarterback got hurt last week and was questionable for the game, so the Tarpon’s defense wasn’t sure what to expect from the Hound’s new quarterback. Well, it didn’t take long, as the backup QB showed his running skills from the opening play from scrimmage. Starting at their own 30-yard line, St. Joe’s QB, John Martinez, broke loose for a 46-yard keeper. Six plays later, St. Joe’s highly-touted running back, Melik Kauachi, ran the ball in from four yards out for the first score of the game. A successful extra point kick put the Hounds up 7-0, with 8:43 showing in the first quarter. From that point, the Tarpons knew this would be a battle of the trenches, as the Hounds concentrated on running the ball.

The Tarpons had their own potent run game and put it on display on the ensuing drive. On second down, wideout Mac Strunk, motioning to the right, got a shovel pass from Tarpon quarterback Joey Krieghbaum, picking up of 26 yards. The Tarpons followed that up by another shovel pass to motioning wideout Will Camacho, who out ran the defenders for a 50-yard touchdown play. A successful extra point kick tied the game up at 7-7 with 7:15 showing in the first quarter. Still in the first quarter, the teams went on to trade touchdowns on their next drives, including a 61-yard touchdown pass play from Krieghbaum to Strunk, as the game was tied once again at 14-14.

As the second quarter got started, Tarpon linebacker Angel Fernandez had back-to-back tackles for losses, which forced the Hounds to punt for the first time. Tarpon quarterback Krieghbaum had some good runs, but he was also finding his groove through the air. It took the Tarpons just six plays to score again as running back Brayan Medina ran into the endzone untouched from four yards out. An unsuccessful extra point try put the Tarpons up 20-14 with 8:18 showing in the second quarter.

In the second quarter, the “Seawall Defense” stopped a Hounds drive at the Tarpons’ 23-yard line. In three quick plays, the Tarpons scored once again behind the running of Medina, who accounted for 73 yards of the 77-yard scoring drive. Tarpons went up 26-14 after a failed 2-point play. With time winding down in the first half, the Tarpons’ defense made a big play when defensive lineman Agustin Lopez and linebacker Joey Alvarado teamed up to tackle the runner for a loss and forced a fumble. Four plays later, Medina picked up his third touchdown of the night, and the Tarpons headed into the locker room with a 32-14 lead.

