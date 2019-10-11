Losing Streak Ends at Raymondville

By Larry Gage

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons volleyball team ended their six-match district losing streak last Saturday at home against Raymondville. It took five sets but P.I. got the Lady Bearkats by the scores of 25-12, 25-21, 23-25, 23-25, 15-12.

“The first two games were amazing,” head coach Julie Breedlove said Monday. “They did everything I wanted them to. They were hitting the ball hard, they were setting the ball, they were passing the ball. We played two really good sets.”

The match seemed to turn in the third set as Raymondville took games three and four, both by the score of 25-23, and forced a deciding fifth set.

“Then we let up a little in the third and fourth games and Raymondville got a little aggressive. We started missing some serves and things were not going our way.”

The Lady Tarpons took back the match in the fifth set.

“We got out to a lead and Raymondville stayed with us,” Breedlove said. “We tied it up at 11, then we went ahead 13-11. Then it was 13-12 and Ally (Allison Gonzalez) killed the ball for point 14, then served an ace for 15. I think it was one of our best matches overall.”

“It felt really good, breaking that losing streak,” Gonzalez told the Press. “We worked as a team throughout the match. Our energy was really high for them.”

Gonzalez led the team with 12 kills against Raymondville, served up four aces and contributed two digs. Madison Ramos had 10 kills and 10 blocks. Karina Martinez had eight assists, six kills, one block and a dig. Selena Cab led the team with 16 assists and made a kill. Galilea Cab and Alanna Zermeno led with five aces each and Cab also had a pair of kills. Estrella “Star” Vasquez had four digs and three service aces.

On Tuesday night, unfortunately, it was back to the losing side of the ledger. The winning effort the girls called up for the Raymondville match was not carried over to the one with La Feria. After taking the Lady Tarpons in the first match in P.I. last month, the Lions got the season sweep with a straight sets win.

