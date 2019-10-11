Rio History: Moments in Time: October 10 – 17

By Steve Hathcock

Notice: Schedule Change

The Daily Herald Brownsville, Texas, Thursday, October 12, 1893.

The regular train for Point Isabel will leave at 7 o’clock tomorrow morning instead of 9 as usual. The train will return from the point about 10 o’clock a.m., with passengers and express from the steamer

City Still Wide Open

The Brownsville Daily Herald Monday, October 12, 1896

Efforts to suppress gambling and Sunday whisky in Rockport Fail

“Today has been a red letter day in the courts of Aransas Pass and history of Rockport” the editorial read. “This has always been what is called a “wide open town.” A recently convened grand jury had reviewed nine cases for “Exhibiting gaming tables” and two violations of the Sunday law which involved drinking liquor on the Lord’s day.During the months leading up to the trial the whole community had “been worked up.” On one side of the issue, religious revivals had worked up the highest moral sentiment, while the business interests believed that the welfare of the community demanded a “wide open town.” The cases were tried and today the jury brought in a verdict of “Not Guilty” leaving Rockport a “wide open town.”

Coyote Gets Mauled By Cat

The Daily Herald Brownsville Texas October 10, 1899, From the Corpus Christi Caller.

A large coyote chasing a house cat on the hill created some excitement yesterday. After being tossed up in the air by the coyote several times, tabby escaped. The hungry animal from the chaparral proceeded on his way badly scratched and bleeding.

Life Saving Station Destroyed

Dallas Morning News Oct 16, 1912. Special To The News.

Galveston, Tex., Oct. 16.-“The wind which struck the coast in the vicinity of Brownsville this afternoon destroyed the Brazos Life Saving Station, according to telegraphic advices received late Wednesday night by Capt. W.A. Hutchings, superintendent of the Ninth Life Saving District, with headquarters in Galveston. “The station was destroyed”, read a telegram sent by Keeper Reed, in charge of the station, “but the crew was saved.”

Writer’s note: Talk about inflation! The station, which was located on the north end of Boca Chica Beach, was valued at $5,000 with another.