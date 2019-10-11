Volleyball Player Zaloski Goes All Out

By Larry Gage

Special to the PRESS

Whitney Zaloski is in her second year of competition with the Port Isabel High Lady Tarpons volleyball team, and she’s feeling pretty good after the team broke a six-match losing streak in district play at Raymondville last Saturday.

“It felt pretty good, fighting through all five sets. We fought back and got it done.”

The team had lost six straight district matches since winning the district opener at home to this same Raymondville squad.

“We still have stuff to learn, obviously. Sometimes we get down and we just lose our minds, then we pick back up.”

After playing some of their best volleyball of the season, and winning the first two sets at Raymondville, 25-12 and 25-21, the team allowed the Lady Kats to come back and even the match with wins in the third and fourth sets, 25-23 and 25-23.

“After we won the first set they were right on us in the second set. We got out of our routine and maybe a little down. We had to fight back.”

“Whitney is a little bit of a spark plug,” head volleyball coach Julie Breedlove said Monday. “She’s always got a joke or some-thing funny to say. Sometimes at a tense moment we can get her to tell a joke and lighten everybody up. She has fun and that’s part of the whole idea.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.