‘Walk for Women’ strides to South Padre Island for 16th year

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

With 67 women and families assisted and $300,000 raised, this year’s Walk For Women is expected to bring over 1,000 participants during its annual nearly-three-mile “Walk” from the South Padre Island Convention Center to Louie’s Backyard, according to the event’s director and co-founder, Christy Carassco.

Starting Friday, Walk for Women will commence for its 16th year on South Padre Island, with its Roaring 20s Casino Night and Auction.With a $40 entry donation, attendees receive $500 in gaming chips to play craps, black jack, and roulette, and possibly win a prize package.

On Saturday is the Walk For Women fishing tournament, with weigh in and award ceremony at Louie’s Backyard. The incoming cool front and high winds on Friday night and throughout the day Saturday will not postpone this event, Carassco said. The fishing tournament brings in a quarter to a third of the raised funds of each year’s Walk For Women.

On Sunday is the event’s namesake, starting at the South Padre Island Convention Center and ending at Louie’s Backyard. Onsite registration is available starting at 8:30 a.m., with the “Walk” starting at 10:00 a.m. Transportation will be provided from Louie’s Backyard back to the convention center after the “Walk.”