Lady Tarpons Fall at Home to Hidalgo

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons volleyball team lost to the Hidalgo Lady Pirates in straight sets Tuesday night at Tarpon Gym.

Hidalgo won by the scores of 25-12, 25-7, 25-11.

“I don’t think the score indicates the way we played,” head P.I. coach Julie Breedlove said afterwards. “We passed very well and we were putting our sets where they needed to put them. And our hitters were taking good swings. We had a lot of hustle plays and that was good to see.”

P.I. trailed throughout the match but never gave up the fight. This may have been their best all-around game, in a losing effort, that they’ve played all season. Hidalgo has an excellent team and they were, at times, overpowering, but the Lady Tarpons stood there, took everything the Lady Pirates threw at them, and just dug down and kept fighting back.

“We didn’t give up,” Breedlove told the Press. “We kept on fighting. We played a good game at the net.”

The girls were alert to those balls that came down, grazing the net on their side, and forwards Maddy Ramos and Whitney Zalosky teamed up for several strong blocks.

“They’re a good team,” Breedlove said, referring to Hidalgo. “They’ve got a nice strong middle that handles the net for them. They just don’t let balls drop. They’re talking all the time, they’re moving their feet all the time.”

Hidalgo is in first place in the district standings and can clinch the league title with a win at home over second-place Zapata this Saturday.

