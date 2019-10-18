Medina Ranks Among The Past Great Tarpon Running Backs

By Constancio Martinez, Jr.

In the week six game versus the La Grulla Gators Tarpons’ running back, Brayan Medina rushed for a team high 156 rushing yards on 28 carries. That brought his total career rushing yards to 2,645 yards. That ranks Medina in 7th place on the Port Isabel All-Time Career Rushing list. With the changing times, Port Isabel’s offense long known for their rushing proficiency have since 2017 moved on to have a more balanced offense. Medina’s varsity career started in the Tarpons first year of offensive transition, so Medina’s accomplishment is more astonishing.

Medina was a sophomore at the time he got moved up to play for the varsity squad and he burst onto the scene in his second game at the varsity level where he ran for 153 yards and scored two touchdowns against Hidalgo. He went on to lead the Tarpons in rushing that year with 653 yards with 8.2 yards rushing average and has since become the Tarpons top running back.

In the 2018 football season Medina eclipse the century mark six times including rushing for 200 or more yards twice. In the last game of the season, Medina gained 253 total yards in the Tarpons narrow 57-56 loss to West Oso in Bi-District. Medina finished the season with 1,201 rushing yards, 114 receiving yards and scored 10 touchdowns.

With the 2019 non-district games in the books, Medina has surpassed one of the past Tarpon rushing greats,

