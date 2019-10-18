Power failure leaves Island in the dark

By Pamela Cody

Special to the PRESS

South Padre Island was hit with a massive power outage on Thursday evening, with nearly the entire Island left without electricity.

The power failure occurred around 10:40pm in the evening on Thursday, October 10. Electricity on the island was not restored until approximately 1:10 am early Friday morning.

According to Daniel Lucio, AEP External Affairs Manager, approximately 6500 residents were without power during the blackout. Lucio reported that the transmission issue was at the AEP station on the Island and was caused by an equipment failure. Lucio did not say exactly what happened to the transmission, for “security reasons.”

Lucio commented via a telephone interview, saying “We consider it extensive, I mean, it was two and a half hours. But we were in contact with Mayor McNulty and Nikki Soto, the Public Information Officer for SPI, to make sure they had the latest information.”

Lucio said they sent work crews out immediately to make the repair, where they quickly identified the issue, got the necessary parts, and completed the repair as swiftly as possible.

Referring to the upcoming improvement project starting this fall by AEP to improve the Island’s power grid, Lucio said “We’re going to have hiccups with this project coming in. It’s like any large project, you’re talking lane closures, it’s a headache, like any kind of road improvement project. What I try to stress is the outcome.”

Lucio urges residents to use the AEP website in the future for any power outages they experience. “It’s the best way to stay informed, and it gives you real-time information on outages in your area.”

To get the latest information on power outages in your area, go to AEPTexas.com for the latest updates.