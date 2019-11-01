House fire on SPI: Empty residence catches fire on East Capricorn street

By Pamela Cody

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Fire and Police Departments responded to a house fire on the evening of October 23. An emergency call was made at 6:51 p.m., with emergency responders on the scene at 6:54 p.m. The fire was contained by 7:11 p.m, with the scene cleared by 8:57 p.m.

The fire took place at a rental home on East Capricorn Street. There were no injuries, and no one was in residence at the time of the fire. While the exact cause has yet to be determined, officials believe that the fire was sparked by some electrical wiring in a wall between the units of the rental property. Damages are estimated to be around $5,000.

Fire Chief Doug Fowler offered some details on the fire, saying”It was helpful that AEP employees were working nearby and cut the power to the involved unit to make conditions safer for firefighters. SPI police officers were also very helpful when a water supply line had to be repositioned.”

The SPI Fire Department was also assisted by the Port Isabel Volunteer Fire Department, who aided with securing the water supply. Chief Fowler praised their help in combating the fire, saying “The positive working relationship between Port Isabel and South Padre Island is greatly enhancing service levels at times like these. Probably the most important accolade goes to the next door neighbor who saw the smoke early on which helped limit the damage.”