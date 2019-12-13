Five Football Tarpon Players Selected Unanimous All-District

By Constancio Martinez, Jr.

Special to the PRESS

The 2019 football All-District selections were released this week. The following Tarpon players were selected All-District from district 16-4A Division 2.

Offense First Team: Brayan Medina(RB)*, Tito Zamarron(TE)*, Fabian Oceguera(G), Luis Suarez(T), Mac Strunk(Rec)*, Will Camacho(Rec) Second Team: Joey Krieghbaum(QB), Frank Silva(C), Andrew Gallardo(G), Michael Perez(Rec), Angel Fernandez(K). Honorable Mention: Matthew Cantu(T)

Defense First Team: Edgar Orduna(DE), Luis Bustamante(LB)*, Jake Pinkerton(Sec)* Second Team: Fredy Martinez(DT), Angel Fernandez(LB), Joey Alvarado(LB), Adrian Nino(Sec), Honorable Mention: Jonah Hernandez(DT), Roger Scheartl(DE), Zaid Calderon(LB), Gilbert Medina(Sec).

*=Unanimous Selection

Other selections were, Coach of the Year: Frank Cantu(Raymondville), MVP: ZaRaVion Armendarez(Raymondville), CO-Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Cantu(Raymondville) & Ethan Jeradiah(Rio Hondo), CO-Defensive Player of the Year: Dylan Ramirez(Raymondville) & Joey Ortega(Rio Hondo), Newcomer of the Year: Jayson Cantu(Raymondville).