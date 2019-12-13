Poems by Katja Carpenter

By Katja Carpenter

House Blend

Somehow I found myself going

only to the gas station he worked

at

I took the bus just to get there.

I remember walking through those

old glass doors just to meet eyes

with his mossy green corneas, the

butterflies in my stomach were

multiplying and migrating.

I graze my fingertips over the

merchandise trying to look interesting.

Small talk

He led me over to the coffee and

poured us both a steaming hot

cup, we made sure to drink it

slowly just to linger in the moment.

Then he said “I guess you could

call this a coffee date”

My lips met my upper cheeks with

a rosy red blush.

House blend

The flavor of our first date

Heart eats brain

Heart eats brain

Love eats pain

Giving eats gain and Sacrifice eats game

Who are you and why are you that way?