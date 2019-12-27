Tarpon basketball on a regular and district game streak

By: Constancio Martinez, Jr.

Special to the PRESS

This past Friday, the Boys Port Isabel Basketball team picked up a 49-48 win against the 5A PSJA Memorial Wolverines. Just like the previous game versus the Santa Maria Cougars, some last-minute steals by Cole Pinkerton and Kaiden Martinez helped secure the win. The team was led by Daniel Rinza Jr’s 21 points, with Pinkerton chipping in with 10 points. The win improves the Tarpons overall record to 12-4, with the tarpons on a 4-game winning streak. Tomorrow the Boys team will be participating in the two-day, 16-team Kingsville Tournament. The tournament will include Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) ranked teams #22 6A Los Fresnos, #25 4A Sinton and #11 2A San Perlita.

This past Friday, the Lady Tarpons Basketball team traveled to Progreso to take on the Lady Red Ants. The Lady Tarpons bounced back after their Zapata loss to beat the Lady Red Ants 30-25. The defensive game led to the low scoring, but Port Isabel’s guard Sabrina Gonzalez still managed to score a team-high 19 points. The Lady Tarpons have now won four out of their last five games and have improved their overall record to 8-7 (1-1 District). This Friday and Saturday, the Lady Tarpons will be participating in the Lyford Holiday Classic.

Lady Tarpons Player of the Game

Sabrina Gonzalez: 19 points

Tarpons BB Player of the Game

Daniel Rinza Jr: 21 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, 1 block