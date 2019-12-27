The Most Haunted Places in the RGV: The Old Mercedes Fire Station

By Joanna “Luna” Sanchez

Special to the PRESS

Welcome back to The Most Haunted Places in the RGV.

Two weeks ago, we explored the history of Brownsville’s Daisy Starck, a young girl trampled during a parade in 1897.

This week, we are taking our investigation to the old Mercedes fire station, located in Mercedes,Texas, where many local authorities, firefighters, and city officials claim they had experienced paranormal phenomena. The fire station, on 6th and Ohio Street ,was established in 1909, when the Queen of the Valley was first discovered. After the fire station was closed in the early 2000’s it was used as a police station. The police chief at the time also used the fire station as a haunted house for the community.

I had a chance to enter this haunted house on October 31, 2003, and had a paranormal experience in the old fire station. I walked through the hallway and saw different people in character. As I was ready to walk out of the haunted house, I turned back and saw this really scary figure crawl towards me and got really scared. The following day, I asked an officer if they had someone dressed as a greyish-green figure with no mask in their haunted house and he said no.

We asked the city manager, Sergio Zavala, for permission to enter the now-abandoned fire station and he agreed to give Joedarkly and I a tour, sharing his paranormal experiences.

Zavala claims that he saw an apparition standing at the window on the second floor, when he was speaking to a coworker across the street. Zavala says both of them saw the apparition staring down at them. We decided to look around with our camera on the second floor, coming across a door that took a skeleton key to open it. When Joedarkly and I were ready to go to the bottom floor to investigate, we heard the door for the stairs slam shut. We called out to our crew to see where everyone was at, and they were not near the door. We slowly walked down the stairs and Joedarkly asked, “Is there anyone here?” But we heard nothing.

We were at the bottom of the stairs and we all looked at each other in confusion. We opened the door and called out to see if someone was in the building other than Zavala and us, but there was no one there. Joedarkly turned and asked, “How could the door close if there is no wind and no one else in the building?” We ended our investigation and thanked Zavala for letting us investigate. So could I and Zavala have experienced the same apparition? Do you have a similar story? If so, please contact us at joannasachez3232@gmail.com or Joedakly1369@gmail.com. Don’t forget to check out our YouTube channel, @Joedarkly Vlogs.