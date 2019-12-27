Three wins and a loss for the PI boys, girls teams

By Constancio Martinez, Jr.

Special to the PRESS

The Lady Tarpons picked up a 68-64 overtime win over the St. Joseph Lady Hounds this past Friday. The Lady Tarpons built up a 12-point lead at halftime behind the shooting of Ryley Galvan (14 points) and Sabrina Gonzalez (17 points). Tarpon turnovers and Lady Hounds 3-point shooting enabled St. Joe to cut into the deficit in the second half. After three quarters the Tarpons’ lead was down to five, and St. Joe was able to force the game into overtime. PI’s Galvan went down with what looked like an ankle injury in the first minute of overtime. In overtime, the defenses got more aggressive which led to plenty of fouls, but the Lady Tarpons secured the win. Fast forward to this past Tuesday: the Lady Tarpons lost to the visiting Zapata Hawks 50-45. The Lady Tarpons were without their top player, Ryley Galvan, but they fought until the final buzzer. The (7-7) Lady Tarpons will resume competition on Friday when they travel to Progreso to take on the Lady Red Ants at 6:30 p.m.

The Boys Basketball team picked up a 61-45 win over the Lyford Bulldogs this past Friday. This year’s team has more height than usual and it has led to more rebounding and blocks. Cole Pinkerton, Daniel Rinza Jr and Jason Lowe had a combined 23 rebounds and eight blocked shots among them. On Tuesday the Tarpons picked up their 11th win of the season as they narrowly beat Santa Maria 51-49 in a grueling back and forth game. The competition ramps up this Friday as the Tarpons are on the road again to take on the PSJA Memorial Wolverines at 7:30 p.m.

Lady Tarpons Player of the Game

Sabrina Gonzalez: 17 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist

Tarpons Player of the Game

Cole Pinkerton: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals, and 1 assist