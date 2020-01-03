Lady Tarpons Resume District Play Friday

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons hoops team split their four games at the Lyford Holiday Classic tournament last weekend.

In the team’s first game on Friday a 44-30 win was recorded over IDEA-Donna. That afternoon they lost to eventual tournament champion, Santa Maria, 59-30.

On Saturday Port Isabel lost to host team Lyford, 37-32, then beat Kingsville, 56-39, in the third-place game. Lyford lost the title game to Santa Maria.

Complete scoring stats were unavailable at press time but, according to head coach Kyle DeMoss, Whitney Zaloski and Sabrina Gonzalez scored most of the points for the Lady Tarpons in the four games.

The team completed its non-district schedule with a 10-9 record and takes a 1-1 record into the resumption of district play at Raymondville this Friday.

Of course any team is trying to win every game but, in these non-district tournaments and games, there are other considerations, as Coach DeMoss described.

“We try to focus on getting people playing time. We want to try different lineups – it was great for the team. Every girl played great, honestly.”

The head man in particular likes the way this team is developing defensively, especially Karina Martinez.

“She’s great defensively, breaking the press, getting up on their shooters.”

Brenda Pena is also becoming a force on defense. In the Kingsville game, “I put Brenda on their big scorer and she shut her down, got her frustrated. The girls take pride in their defense.”

After taking Monday off, DeMoss had practices scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in preparation for the team’s third district game this Friday at Raymondville.

“We’ll get them in and out on New Year’s Day. It won’t be a long practice.”

The team will be back in the friendly confines of Tarpon Gym when, next Tuesday, LaFeria will make the trip to the eastern-most school of the district.