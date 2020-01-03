Jan 03 2020

Tarpon teams successfully take on big schools in tournaments

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ, JR.
Special to the PRESS

The Men’s basketball team participated in the Brahmas Holiday Shootout Tournament and came out with a 3-1 winning record. The Tarpons took the first game against the 5A CC Moody Trojans 60-58. The Tarpons lost game 2 to 6A PSJA North 69-55. On the second day of the tournament the Tarpons drew San Perlita Trojans, a team that beat PI earlier in the year in the San Perlita Tournament. After a slow start the Tarpons rallied to pull off the upset 69-65. Kaiden Martinez came up big in the game notching 22 points & 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.  The Tarpons finished strong and won their final game versus the Kingsville Brahmas 65-50 behind great rebounding efforts by Kaiden Martinez and Cole Pinkerton. Los Fresnos secured the tournament championship with its 62-58 win over Laredo Nixon. 

The (15-5) Tarpons will kick off the district games this Friday, January 3, when they travel to Raymondville to take on the Bearkats at 2:00 p.m. 

The Lady’s basketball team participated in the 8-team Lyford Holiday Classic and came away with a 3rd place finish. The Lady Tarpons won their first game against IDEA Donna 44-30. In their second game the Lady Tarpons fell to the Santa Maria Lady Cougars 58-30. The Lady Tarpons finished strong as they beat Kingsville King 56-39 to secure 3rd place.  Santa Maria won the tournament championship with a dominating 49-20 win over the Lyford Lady Bulldogs. 

The (10-8) Lady Tarpons will resume play this Friday, January 3, as they travel to Raymondville to take on the Lady Bearkats at 6:30 p.m.

Men’s Player of the Game: Kaiden Martinez: 22 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist. Photo courtesy of Port Isabel High School Athletics.

 

Lady’s Player of the Game: Whitney Zaloski: 14 points vs IDEA Donna. Photo courtesy of Port Isabel High School Athletics.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Editor

Permanent link to this article: https://www.portisabelsouthpadre.com/2020/01/03/tarpon-teams-successfully-take-on-big-schools-in-tournaments/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.