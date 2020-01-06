A conversation using Trump’s “How to win an argument with your liberal relatives”

By ROB AVILA

Special to the PRESS

On Christmas Eve, President Trump’s campaign surprised us with a gift no one asked for, the “win an argument with your liberal relatives” website, snowflakevictory.com. The website offers plenty for those whose New Year’s resolution is to spend more time DESTROYING loved ones with Trump loyal talking points, rather than seek more quality time enjoying their company. Heading into 2020 — at a time where the universal thing we can all agree on is our country is divided — there is nothing like seeing what is to come from our president streamlining ways for supporters to create divides within their own family.

It’s goofy, weird, partisan and surreal in a way that should call all of us to go into the new year with fresh perspective and new eyes to the same ol’ Donald Trump doing the same ol’ same ol’ every day. Is loving friends and family about winning? Is repeating talking points rather than having a conversation winning? Am I a person or a partisan? A Family member or a political party member? The answers seem so obvious from this perspective, outside of screaming political ads on social media and cable news.

If you’re not convinced, here is my gift to you; a conversation using the talking points from snowflakevictory.com. Happy New Year.

“Hey, Aunt Jane Happy New Year! How are you?”

“THE TRUMP ECONOMY IS STRONG.”

“Uhm … I meant, how are you feeling? Uncle Joe said you sprained your wrist gardening the other day.”

“TRUMP APPROACH TO HEALTHCARE MUCH BETTER THAN DEMS, WHO WOULD KILL EMPLOYER-PROVIDED HEALTHCARE.”

“What? I’m sorry, I’m confused Aunt Jane, you told me the other day you were worried about the cost of your prescription medicine going up.”

“Democrats like to squawk a lot about President Trump, Republicans, and healthcare, but the truth is, the 2020 Democrats are the ones who want to strip you of your private, employer-provided health insurance!”

“Are you okay Aunt Jane? You’re the one who said you were struggling with your deductible last week, I’m sorry to bring it up, can I get you some water or, actually my mom bought some Natural Lime white claws, they’re not really “natural” but…”

“THE MEDIA WON’T TELL YOU THE FACTS, WE WILL. So, as you can see, once again the facts are on our side. Don’t let crazy family members and friends get away with throwing out liberal talking points and faux “feelings”. The facts are the facts.”

“Who is we? What facts? Aren’t you repeating talking points…? I’m really confused. I don’t think I’m crazy, you’re my favorite aunt and I just wanted to see how you were feeling and see if you wanted a drink before dinner…”

“Trump is expanding his reach to beyond just his base – Women, Latinos & Black support is growing.”

“…What happened Aunt Jane? I’m trying to understand what you’re saying but, it’s like we are communicating, but you’re not listening or acknowledging what I’m saying. Don’t you miss talking? I miss talking. I didn’t say anything about Trump, I just asked how you were feeling…”

“They’ll embrace the extreme environmentalist agenda of the Green New Deal – and the war on energy that goes with it. That means an attack on the energy sources you use for transportation and to heat and cool your home.”

“Who are you talking about Aunt Jane?”

“YOUR LIBERAL FRIENDS. Family holidays. Full of love. Full of laughter. And full of the inevitable conversations with the family liberal who just does not want to believe how great America is doing with President Trump in office.”

“I’m sorry Aunt Jane, I’m confused, I’m an independent I guess, I don’t really identify with that political stuff, I just wanted to know how you were feeling and if you needed help pruning your petunias while you are recovering and… wait, wasn’t Trump impeached?”

“TRUMP…”

“Aunt Jane…?”

“TRUMP…”

“I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to say impeached, I didn’t know you were sensitive…”

“They will never give up. And, as President Trump says, the only thinK they will understand is a resounding defeat on election day. OBAMA. QUID PRO QUO. HOAX. MUELLER. EXTORTION AND BRIBERY. THE FACTS. Impeaching President Trump has always been an election tactic.”

“I see… I’m going to the other room Aunt Jane. I hope you feel better soon.”

“YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS?”

“Huh? What Aunt Jane?”

“IT MEANS DEMOCRATS ARE IN BIG TROUBLE. I WIN.”

“Uh, okay. If you say so. I love you. I’m here if you ever really want to talk.”

“PAID FOR BY DONALD J. TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT, INC., KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

All words, quotes and phrases in all-caps, including typos, are taken from the President’s website “HOW TO WIN AN ARGUMENT with your liberal relatives” at https://snowflakevictory.com.