Port Isabel Boys Soccer team off to a 2-0 start

By: Constancio Martinez, Jr.

Special to the PRESS

The Boys soccer team is off to a good start, as they opened up the new year with a 2-0 record. Last year, the team didn’t get their first win till their 13th game of the 2018-2019 season. The Tarpons first win of the 2019-2020 season was a 6-1 game over Kingsville King. Their second game was this past Tuesday, January 7, when the Tarpons beat visiting IDEA Quest, also 6-1. Offensively, the team is looking solid, having already scored 12 points in just two games. For comparison’s sake, the 2018-2019 team didn’t score their first point till their 6th game of the season and didn’t score their 12th point till the 15th game of the season.

Defensively, goalie Juan Martinez has only given up 1 goal in 65 game-time minutes. Offensively, senior Josue Avila leads the team with 4 goals (Avila’s had six total goals in 2018-2019) followed by senior Mariano Romero 3 goals (Romero had one goal in the 2018-2019 season). Their next game is this Friday, January 10, when the Tarpons host the Progreso Red Ants at 7:30 p.m. Last year, the Red Ants beat the Tarpons, 4-1,during the regular season. In the 2018-2019 playoffs, the Red Ants reached the State Regional Finals, where they lost to Canyon Lake, 1-0.

Port Isabel finished last season with a 9-14-2 overall record, but the team finished strong, going 8-3 in their last 11 regular season games, winning the district championship. The team fell to La Grulla, 2-1, in the Bi-District round of the playoffs.

On the two wins, Port Isabel Varsity Boys soccer coach Joshua Kirton said, “The boys worked hard and continue to work hard!”