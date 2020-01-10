Tarpon Basketball teams on a winning streak

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ, JR.

Special to the PRESS

The (17-5) Port Isabel Boys Basketball team is riding a four-game winning streak after beating the Raymondville Bearkats 85-70 last Friday, and the La Feria Lions 51-49 this past Tuesday. Leading the charge versus the Bearkats was Daniel Rinza, Jr., who scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds. Besides Rinza, the Tarpons had three other players with double digit points, including Kaiden Martinez (16pts), Freddy Martinez (13pts), and Cole Pinkerton (12pts). Versus La Feria, the Tarpons struggled in the first half as they trailed the Lions 20-29, but regrouped to outscore the Lions 31-20 in the second half. The Tarpons next game is Friday, January 10, as they host the La Grulla Gators at 8:00 p.m.

The Lady Tarpons basketball team played the La Feria Lady Lions this past Tuesday and came out with the 39-34 win. The Lady Tarpons went up 26-18 after two quarters, behind the shooting of Ryley Galvan and Sabrina Gonzalez. In the second half, the Lady Lions came roaring back in the third quarter to tie the game up at 26-26, after the Lady Tarpons struggled to make a basket. The game went back and forth for most of the fourth quarter, until the Lady Tarpons pulled away in the final minute to secure the win. The Lady Tarpons improved their record to 12-9 and will have another tough test when they host the La Grulla Lady Gators this Friday, January 10, at 6:30 p.m.

Players of the Game:

Lady Tarpons

Ryley Galvan: 12 points, 7 Rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists

Boys Team

Daniel Rinza Jr: 20 Points, 5 Rebounds, 3 Steals, 3 assists