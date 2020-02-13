Light therapy clinic opens in Port Isabel

By Pamela Cody

Special to the PRESS

Local residents, Chamber of Commerce members and city commissioners were among those who gathered at a new business that opened its doors in Port Isabel Thursday, February 6, to celebrate their ribbon-cutting and learn about the services they’re offering to the public.

Gilbert Chavez, Director of Pulsed Wellness Center, gave a brief description, saying “This technology has been around 20 to 30 years, they have this technology at NASA, Harvard University, Boston College, Yale, and Oxford. And what it is is photobiomodulation. This technology was predicted by Albert Einstein and Tesla, with Einstein once saying ‘the future of medicine is in frequencies’ and that essentially is what this is. Photobiomodulation is LED lights at different frequencies at different pulse rates.”

According to the Pulsed Wellness Center website, pulsed light therapy “uses light emitting diodes within a soft neoprene pad and selected by specific wavelengths using pulsed frequencies to distribute light to the specific area of the body, which then produces a therapeutic effect. This therapy accelerates blood flow and oxygen to damaged tissues. As this diffused light spreads out over the affected area, circulation is increased which allows for greater nutrient-rich blood to flow to nerves, muscles, joints and other tissues. The result is a reduction in pain and inflammation which allows the body’s natural healing process to run its course much more quickly. All light therapy products used in Pulsed Wellness Center are FDA-cleared Class II medical devices by Neurocare Systems.”

Healthcare consultant and founder and CEO of Neurocare Systems, David Christenson, was also at the opening, and chimed in after Chavez’s initial comments, noting “You can handle neurological disorders, you can handle neuropathic, they’ve been used in aesthetics. Massage therapists, acupuncturists, chiropractors, neurologists, podiatrists, all use this equipment. So it’s a cellular change and it’s quite amazing what you can do. It’s FDA cleared for inflammation, blood flow, and pain, and that pretty much covers a lot.”

Christenson went on, saying “It’s very similar to laser, almost identical. One’s coherent, one’s incoherent, you can’t burn cells with this equipment. This is the latest generation, it’s amazing.”

Chavez spoke of treating specific issues, such as carpal tunnel. “Carpal tunnel, essentially, when you go to a doctor, they want you to pay $10,000 to get surgery, and you’re out for a few weeks. With this, basically between 8 and 10 treatments, we can actually clear carpal tunnel, non-invasively, with light therapy.”

Light therapy treatments at Pulsed Wellness Center cost $49 for two pads for 20 minutes. The center also offers care packages, for carpal tunnel, back pain, or peripheral neuropathy, that include 10 treatments for $490, but the sessions are 40 minutes long, rather than 20 minutes. These treatments are not covered by insurance.

Christenson detailed how Pulsed Wellness Center came to be, saying “Neurocare Systems wanted to create a showroom for our physicians to come down and train. So now we can have all this live equipment, and people around the area can take advantage of that. That’s why it’s $49 instead of $200. It’s non-invasive, no contraindications, not 1 harmful effect.”

When asked why the company chose Port Isabel as its flagship location, Christensen replied “It’s an area that, the main reason being, when you bring a doctor down for training, they wanna come. They get the Island, it’s the enticing part.”

Chavez encouraged the public to visit Pulsed Wellness Center, saying “Come out and try it. It’s non-invasive, after several sessions, depending, everybody’s different, you’ll start seeing results.”

Though Christenson claimed that these treatments have been cleared by the FDA, disclaimers on the Neurocare Systems website stated the following: “Light therapy devices are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. The information contained on this website is for educational purposes only. This medical device is not intended to be a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your doctor for any and all medical advice. Statements contained herein have not been evaluated by the FDA.”

Pulsed Wellness Center is located at 201 West Queen Isabella Blvd in Port Isabel, Texas. For further information, visit their website at www.pulsedwellnesscenter.com.