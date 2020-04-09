Contracter employee at Port Isabel Detention Center tests positive for COVID-19

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A contractor employee from Chenega Facilities Management, a subsidiary of an Anchorage, Alaksa, based Alaska Native Corporation (ANC) with a San Antonio, Texas, office, who worked at the Port Isabel Detention Center in Los Fresnos, Texas, has tested positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The positive test was confirmed by Vice President of Corporate Communications for Chenega Corporation, the parent company of Chenega Facilities Management, Carley Lawrence.

The contractor employee is currently self-isolating at home, Lawrence said, having last worked at the detention center on March 30. Chenega has notified other employees and contractors who were in contact with the person and told them to self-quarantine for 14 days. Lawrence said the contractor employee is the only person she is aware of that has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Port Isabel Detention Center.

Lawrence could not confirm what the employee’s role at Port Isabel Detention Center, nor what Chenega Facilities Management provides for the Port Isabel Detention Center.

International Customs and Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson Adelina “Nina” Pruneda did not directly answer the PRESS’ questions, referring them to Lawrence.

Pruneda clarified only that the person was “NOT an ICE employee.” Follow up questions regarding the Port Isabel Detention Center’s testing for COVID-19 within the facility have not been returned.

Lawrence has been corresponding with ICE and is “confident every protocol is being met.”

Editor’s note: The PRESS will update this story as we receive more information.