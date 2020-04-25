South Padre Island lifts beach restrictions

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

South Padre Island has officially reopened, according to the city, with some of its restrictions now lifted.

Lounging on the beach, previously not allowed by the city, is free for visitors and locals alike to do. The Multi-modal/Visitor Center and the Convention Centre’s Boardwalk have reopened.

Retail stores are not offering curbside, and hotels and other short-term rental agencies are being encouraged to take non-essential reservations, according to a press release from the city.

“This has been an extremely difficult 6 weeks for the nation an even more so for our local economy, as it is dependent upon tourism,” Patrick McNulty, mayor of South Padre Island, said in the press release. “We are so excited that the light of the end of the tunnel continues to brighten and we welcome all of our visitors to return to the Island that enjoy and love.”

The Island’s reopening happened alongside Cameron County’s partial reopening of its parks, including Andie Bowie Park, Isla Blanca Park, E.K. Atwood Park and Public Beach Accesses 3,4, 5, and 6, all of which are on South Padre Island.

A report of the Cameron County parks’ reopening can be found here.