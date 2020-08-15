LV approves art projects for Roloff Park

By Gaige Davila

Laguna Vista’s Roloff Park will receive a significant, artistic facelift soon, reflecting the town’s various wildlife and naturescape.

Local artist Christina Salazar will paint a mural of native butterflies and birds on the outside of Roloff Park’s bathrooms that face Highway 510, along with some artwork on the park’s electrical boxes and trash cans, she told the PRESS. Salazar says she hopes the project will inspire the Laguna Vista community, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need to remember how precious life is and that our environment and children are extremely important to the future,” Salazar said. “Growing up in the Laguna Madre area, I was not exposed to art as much as I would have loved to be. I think it’s important for the next generation to have it, and for our visitors to see what Laguna Vista has to offer them as a city.”



A year ago, Salazar approached Laguna Vista’s Community Development Corporation about painting art around the town, receiving support from the committee. After the project went through a 60-day public comment period, receiving favorable reviews, the project moved onto Laguna Vista’s August 11 council agenda. Council approved $7,965 of funds for the project, which Salazar expects to start in September and complete the project in a few months.

Laguna Vista Manager Ed Meza told the PRESS he’s excited to see more art in Laguna Vista, supporting Salazar’s project. Meza said the city may seek donations for art projects in the future.

