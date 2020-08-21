PI resident arraigned on child pornography, sex abuse charges

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A Port Isabel man has been arraigned in court for possessing child pornography and aggravated sexual assault and indecency with a child.



Javier Garza, 22, who was arraigned in the Port Isabel Municipal Court on Aug. 14, has a total $170,000 in bonds: $20,000 for possession of child pornography; $100,000 for aggravated sexual assault of a child; and $50,000 for indecency with a child. Garza was transported to the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito, Texas.

Port Isabel Police Department (PIPD) officers arrested Garza after the mother of a child he allegedly abused called the police. PIPD Chief Robert Lopez told the PRESS officers pursued Garza through Port Isabel on foot before arresting him sometime around 9 a.m. on Aug. 12. Social media posts calling for his arrest were shared thousands of times by residents across the Rio Grande Valley.

Child pornography sites were found on Garza’s phone history, along with videos of himself abusing a three-year-old girl, a person familiar with the investigation told the PRESS, saying Garza admitted to abusing the child after his arrest. A source familiar with the investigation said the child’s mother discovered the videos on Garza’s phone, prompting her to call the police.

PIPD concluded their investigation, transferring the case to the Homeland Security Investigations agency of the Department of Homeland Security. Federal charges are now possible against Garza, Lopez said, referring to the transferring of the case.

A spokesperson for DHS said case had not been filed by press time.