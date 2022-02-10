Hopper Haus hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

By ALEXANDREA BAILEY

Hopper Haus Bar and Grill, located on 418 East Queen Isabella Boulevard, in Port Isabel will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, February 11, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The bar had its soft opening on January 27. Ernesto Zavaleta, co-owner, felt that Super Bowl weekend would be the perfect time for their grand opening. The bar and restaurant, whose focus is craft beers, resides in the same building as the former business, Causeway Café, and Zavaleta was a routine patron at the establishment. In fact, his nephew, who is a part owner of the Hopper Haus, was a bartender at the Causeway Café.

“As patrons, we would sit in the corner and say ‘Hey, what would we do with this place if we owned it?’ We had ideas, and one thing led to another. Sure enough we got the opportunity to buy the place. Then we just tried to execute our vision. Our ‘North Star’ has always been to create a place where we would like to hang out,” Zavaleta elaborated.

According to Zavaleta, he garnered much of his inspiration for the establishment from beer gardens throughout central Texas.

The owners decided to bring back the former kitchen manager from the Causeway Café, and with that also incorporated many of the old food items offered on the menu, as well as added some German inspired dishes to assist in cultivating the ‘haus’ theme including Beer Brats, Cheddar Bites, and Porkchops on a Stick. Zavaleta’s favorite item Hopper Haus has to offer is the Hopper Burger.

