Daily lunch specials and live music makes Jake’s a great Island experience

Jake’s Restaurant and Bar is a long-standing locals’ and tourists’ favorite located at 2001 Padre Blvd on South Padre Island. Owner Jake Falgout is a Brownsville native that moved to the island when he was 18 years old.

Jake’s originally opened in 1982 and was open for 23 years. Jake’s closed its doors in 2005 and was closed for 15 years. Falgout decided to re-open Jake’s Restaurant and Bar in 2019 and has been going strong ever since.

Jake’s has a terrific outdoor patio overlooking Padre Blvd. Jake’s has always wanted to share the South Padre Island experience with all who come to visit and does so with the menu, live music, and location right in the heart of the Island.

Jake’s Restaurant and Bar offers many delicious options on their full menu as well as daily lunch specials, with options of seafood, Mexican, and American cuisine.

On the appetizer menu you will find ‘oysters on the half shell’, a wonderful local treat. All of the oysters and shrimp served at Jake’s are locally caught and prepared fresh daily.

Any burger connoisseur must try one of Jake’ famous burgers: a half-pound of angus on a delightful jalapeno artisan bun, and it can be personalized with toppings to your liking.

The burgers are served with French fries or you can substitute onion rings or sweet potato fries for $1 more.

Jake’s offers great daily lunch specials available from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. to enjoy for under $13

Mondays feature chicken fried steak topped with a savory gravy served with a side of mashed potatoes, vegetables and a dinner roll for $9.95 or the liver and onions, served with the same sides, for $8.95.

Wednesday’s special is meatloaf served with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables and a dinner roll for $9.95 or a grilled chicken Caesar salad for also $9.95.

Thursday’s special is pork chops with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, and a dinner roll for $8.95 or the Mexican plate for $9.95.

Fridays are definitely a fan favorite with its special of green enchiladas served with rice and beans for $8.95 as well as the fish basket with

French Fries $8.95. Saturday’s special is chicken fajitas with rice and beans for $12.95. Sunday’s special is chopped steak with grilled onions and a savory gravy served with mashed potatoes, vegetable and dinner roll for $11.95.

