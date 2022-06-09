Jun 09 2022

Woman allegedly trespasses on SpaceX facilities

Special to the PRESS

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Cameron County Sheriff Deputies responded to the SpaceX Stargate Facility located at 1 Rocket Road, Brownsville, Texas, in reference to a trespasser.

SpaceX Security Personnel informed deputies that a female subject, later identified as Nivea Rose Parker, was roaming around the fifth floor of the High Bay #1 building. Ms. Parker, a resident from Pittsburgh, PA, stated she was an employee of SpaceX and wanted to speak to Elon Musk.

