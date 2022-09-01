Gulf Side Casino will make Coney Island out of Valley beach

Editor’s Note: Moments in Time is a collection of recovered newspaper briefs and other publications that offer a look back at the history of South Padre Island and the rest of the world.



By Steve Hathcock

Padre Island is to be the Coney Island of Texas.

Authority for this statement is the word of all persons who have been on Padre Island recently, and seeing the Gulf Side Casino, to be opened, the latter part of this week.

With the elaborate preparations being made for the opening, Saturday, September 3, workmen are putting finishing touches to the building and the ground.

An elaborate program of entertainment is being worked out for a huge crowd which is expected to assemble for the opening.

The major part of the building has been completed and Sunday the first coat of paint was being applied. Electrical fixtures must be installed, and a few odd jobs remain to be finished before the last of the week, but aside from that, the building is ready to receive visitors now.

Has Comforts

Built expressly to accommodate people who enjoy a day at the beach with a few comforts and offering all the advantages of a regular resort, the new casino is truly a Godsend to the island. Following the original plan of the builders, it will furnish under one room, all the conveniences and pleasures anyone could wish.

A frame structure painted white and mounted on heavy piles 14 feet above the level of the sea, The building, which is scarcely more than 100 yards from the edge of the water, promises to be the true Playhouse of the valley.

On the first floor of this structure more than 300 lockers have been installed in clean, Roomy dressing rooms, each, with ample room to sit down and plenty of space in which to dress and undress. one side with 150 rooms is for the men and one for the ladies with the same number of rooms, each with two freshwater showers, furnishing the long-needed factor of a freshwater bath after a dip in the brine. A long unusually wide veranda running along the complete length of the building will furnish room for several concession stands. The porch is roofed over and is extremely cool at the hottest time of the day.

Large Dining Room

On the third floor of the casino. The large dining room and dance floor takes most of the space. Although not in the original plans, more than 12 rooms have been added on the third floor.

In the rear of the dining room is a large spaces kitchen. A chef with a valley-wide reputation, especially adept in the cooking of seafood, has been engaged to serve the meals. Tables will be put at each end of the floor and space for dancing will be in the center. The floor is being polished with an electric machine to assure a high degree of smoothness.

Present plans are to secure one of the best dance orchestra in the valley to furnish the music for the dancing, and inasmuch as the floor is high and extremely well ventilated, large crowds are expected to attend the dances.

Porches Built

Porches in the rear of both floors have been built and will run the entire length of the building. The one on the third floor is to be used for a sleeping porch while the second-floor porch will be the drying place for all bath suits.

The space underneath the building, which is covered with a thick layer of fine sand, is to be cleaned up and made into a kiddie’s playground. Swings and other means of amusing the kiddies will be installed here.

A long Boardwalk has been built out the back of the building, and the dredge, owned by the James-Dickinson Company, is busy dredging a canal through to connect the waterway with the walk. When finished this will shorten the walk from the boat to the casino to about 100 yards.

