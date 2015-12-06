Infrastructure improvements top talks

By ABBEY KUNKLE

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island City Council met Wednesday evening for their regular meeting. Council members and staff have recently been looking forward to the opportunity to obtain grant money for many long-awaited and exciting projects on the Island, but with the current state of the island, Mayor Barry Patel felt it was important to revisit concerns regarding minor maintenance issues along the boulevard.

In regards to his State of the Island address, which usually takes place in the month of November, the mayor announced he would move it to the second City Council meeting in January when the City will also release a booklet featuring improvements to the Island.

Although he had addressed the issue before, the mayor used the power of pictures to show maintenance issues and to question who should be responsible. The Public Works Department is responsible for repairs, however Assistant City Manager Darla Jones defended the department saying that additional responsibilities have recently been piled onto their plate. City Manager Bill DiLibero noted that whenever issues are brought up he has passed along the need for repairs but ultimately took responsibility for the lack of upkeep. He will return to the council with an improved maintenance plan at a future meeting.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.