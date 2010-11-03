Port Isabel-South Padre Press
South Padre Parade
101 E. Maxan
Port Isabel, TX. 78578
Ph: (956) 943-5545
Fax: (956) 943-4782
Email: editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com
Contact Us
Port Isabel-South Padre Press
alyhna diane torres
December 8, 2012 at 11:31 am (UTC -6) Link to this comment
Dear Santa, my name is Alyhna Diane Torres…i am 5 years old…..i have been a good girl this year….for Christmas i want a tea party set, a microphone, a karaoke machine, a stage so my mommy and daddy to hear me sing, i want a art set so i can color and paint, stickers, a computer and a lot …a lot of toys….thank you i will leave you you cookies and milk next to my Christmas tree….thank you
Dhynnia Alexandria Picado
December 8, 2012 at 11:36 am (UTC -6) Link to this comment
dear santa, my name is Dhynnia Alexandria Picado i am 3 years old…..i have been good girl….i want a microphone, dora guitar, dora piano, dora mermaid and cinderella toys…..thank you
Jose Alberto Torres
December 8, 2012 at 11:42 am (UTC -6) Link to this comment
Dear Santa…my name is Jose Alberto Torres i am 6 years old….i have been a good boy…my grades are good and i behave….. for christmas i want WWE 13 game for ps3, Grand theft auto game for ps3, Lego star wars game for ps3, medal of honor for psp, indiana jones lego for ps3 and a lot of toys for me…thank you santa ps i will have some cookies and milk next to my christmas tree
Ruby O'Connor
January 22, 2013 at 11:06 am (UTC -6) Link to this comment
I am a Winter Texan, and I would like to subscribe to your paper today. I would like to receive this week’s issue.
Nicholas Scott Laznovsky
January 23, 2013 at 12:17 am (UTC -6) Link to this comment
Do you all need any paper routes to be done? I want to make some extra cash if there is.
Angie Reeves
March 8, 2013 at 4:22 pm (UTC -6) Link to this comment
Could you please post pictures of academic all state basketball players and all state football players in your online edition? Also, the article about the honors received by the boys and girls basketball players “Tarps and Lady Tarps Score Honors”. Thanks
Editor
March 14, 2013 at 3:16 pm (UTC -6) Link to this comment
Angie, our apologies for just getting back to you. The story and pictures you requested have been posted. Please scroll down to the earliest entries of March 14 after following this link:
https://www.portisabelsouthpadre.com/category/sports/
Lee Bachar
September 20, 2013 at 10:43 am (UTC -6) Link to this comment
For a journalism project,I would greatly appreciate if you can please send me a current sample printed copy of both the Sourh Padre Parade Magazine and the Port Isabel South Padre Press newspaper. Thank you. Please mail these to Lee Bachar 4961 Bonsai Circle#211 Palm Beach Gardens Florida 33418
Gayle
October 7, 2013 at 4:23 am (UTC -6) Link to this comment
Hi Sasha,
My name is Gayle Hood and I am a Realtor on the island with Padre Elite Team – RE/MAX 1st Choice. We write a blog for our website and I am always looking for news. Most of the time, I use the City and the Chamber’s information from their newsletters but I do find things in your newspaper also. Is it OK if I use your articles to blog if I say it is from you? When Matt was there, we got permission from him but we just want to be sure it is OK to use your info now.
I am also on the South Padre Island Board of Realtors and if you want someone to help you with articles on real estate, we have sources from Texas Assoc of Realtors and National Assoc of Realtors that provide articles for us. Lindsey Martinez is our Association Executive and if you call her, she will probably provide them for you. 956-772-1940.
My phone number is 956-459-9536 if you want to call or you can email at the address above. Thanks for improving our local paper. It is much improved these days since you came.
Thanks!
Gayle Hood
Pat Rasmussen
November 17, 2013 at 8:32 pm (UTC -6) Link to this comment
I’d like to get the paper newsletter. Please advise how I can subscribe.
James Goltz
January 30, 2014 at 11:31 am (UTC -6) Link to this comment
Dear Editor, I am a Winter Texan. I have nothing but great things to say about the people who work so hard at making our visits to SPI a pleasure. I hope those same people have great experiences with my fellow temporary Texans. I have seldom witnessed any acts of bad behavior by either party. The people that assist us are mostly bilingual. They are trying hard to be the best at their job. Sometimes they were only hired in the past month to help cover the influx of people like ourselves. My experience here has taught me these people also have to deal with many dialects from outside the Rio Grande Valley. It must be tough.
My fellow Winter Texans, you are the face of how we will be remembered by this community long after we are gone. Feel the island vibe, remain chill, treat those helping you with great respect, tip well, try and put a smile on the face of everyone you meet while here. Who knows, you may become an even better person than you already are.
Viva Winter Texans.
James K. Goltz
Deanna Gallion
March 11, 2014 at 4:43 pm (UTC -6) Link to this comment
I am interested in publishing my Mother’s obit in the Port Isabel/South Padre Press. She was a 30 year resident on South Padre and had many friends and neighbors in the area. Your assistance will be appreciated. Thank you.
Deanna Gallion, Edmond, OK
Terry Davis
June 26, 2014 at 11:26 am (UTC -6) Link to this comment
I need some info. I am a subscriber to the paper version of the paper and have been for some time, somewhere in the first part of May of this year I realized I was no longer getting the current issue of the “Parade” magazine insert. At first I thought it was an accident, but then realized it is not coming at all! As long as I have been getting the newspaper the “Parade” has been a part of it, now it has stopped. I didn’t receive any notification of this nor did I see any story about the changes in the newspaper. Ray’s “Editor’s Note” column is now appearing in the newspaper and it had always been in the “Parade” before. In short, I really enjoy the “Parade” and all of its content (and not All of the columns, photos, and ads have been moved to the newspaper), I want it back and I feel that my present subscription should include it, at least until the subscription expires. I do see that the “Parade” is still alive and kicking once I got on line to send you this E-mail. I’m from a different generation, one that still enjoys getting and reading a “REAL” newspaper, the newspaper’s smell, and yes, even getting the ink smudges on my fingers. So let me know what’s up and how we can rectify this situation to our mutual satisfaction. Just for the record I feel that your present format of the paper and the “Parade”, the writers and editors, the columns and the reporting are all the BEST it has ever been, so please keep that up. I look forward to hearing from you soon.
THANK YOU FOR YOUR HELP AND UNDERSTANDING,
Terry Davis
Thor
August 21, 2014 at 5:45 pm (UTC -6) Link to this comment
Do u accept guest editorials. Written one for walkforwomen.org. What is word limit for paper vs. e-version
Editor
September 12, 2014 at 8:02 pm (UTC -6) Link to this comment
Thor, my apologies for the delay in replying to your question. Yes we do accept guest editorials. You can email them to editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com. Please keep the word length at about 500 words. We may accept longer entries but prefer the 500 range. Thank you for reading.
sergio
September 30, 2015 at 5:48 pm (UTC -6) Link to this comment
hello l am traveling weekend to padre island and saw in the news that there are red tide
wanted to know if the beaches are open from not so nearby beach recomineda me to go that is not this phenomenon
thank you
Joseph P Hamby
October 3, 2015 at 11:49 pm (UTC -6) Link to this comment
Retired. Worked with Disney Training, Ritz Carlton, Southwest Airlines, etc as Consultant and Facilitator. I will be happy to assist some restaurants and businesses with training and some marketing and my charges will be retirement-type fees/reasonable.. contact me at hambsfe@aol.com
Larry Polsky
October 5, 2015 at 1:14 pm (UTC -6) Link to this comment
can you please email the article on my stepdaughter celia garza written 2 weeks ago..she is a freshman volleybal lplayer at point isabel high school
Rae Lynn Merritt
December 2, 2015 at 6:01 pm (UTC -6) Link to this comment
Looking for pictures and news article from the years of 1975-1980. How would I research those?
Rae Lynn Merritt
December 2, 2015 at 6:04 pm (UTC -6) Link to this comment
Looking for pictures and news article dated from 1975-1980.